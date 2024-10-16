169th Fighter Wing participates in a combat readiness inspection on flightline

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Mike Glenn, a flight chief assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet to the runway during a combat readiness inspection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. This evaluation highlights the wing's readiness to execute high-stakes missions, maintain air superiority, and defend national security under challenging conditions at home and abroad. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)