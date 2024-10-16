U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Mike Glenn, a flight chief assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet to the runway during a combat readiness inspection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. This evaluation highlights the wing's readiness to execute high-stakes missions, maintain air superiority, and defend national security under challenging conditions at home and abroad. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)
|10.18.2024
|10.18.2024 15:56
|8705879
|241018-Z-BX831-1010
|7200x4800
|13.03 MB
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, 169th Fighter Wing participates in a combat readiness inspection on flightline [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.