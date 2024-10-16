Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing participates in a combat readiness inspection on flightline [Image 2 of 4]

    169th Fighter Wing participates in a combat readiness inspection on flightline

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Fighting Falcon fighter jet with the 169th Fighter Wing taxis to the runway as Airmen test the radar threat warning system during a combat readiness inspection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. Wing inspection team members evaluated Airmen's ability to quickly mobilize and sustain operations in a simulated near-peer competitive engagement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)

