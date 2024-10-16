Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing participates in a combat readiness inspection on flightline [Image 3 of 4]

    169th Fighter Wing participates in a combat readiness inspection on flightline

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Fighting Falcon fighter pilots and ground crew with the 169th Fighter Wing participate in a combat readiness inspection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. The inspection underscores the importance of exercising and refining operational capabilities to retain competitive dominance with near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 15:56
    Photo ID: 8705878
    VIRIN: 241018-Z-BX831-1009
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 15.05 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 169th Fighter Wing participates in a combat readiness inspection on flightline [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Takeoff
    Tactical Operations
    Air Superiority
    Combat Airpower
    F-16 Launch
    Airborne Readiness

