U.S. Air Force Fighting Falcon fighter pilots and ground crew with the 169th Fighter Wing participate in a combat readiness inspection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. The inspection underscores the importance of exercising and refining operational capabilities to retain competitive dominance with near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8705878
|VIRIN:
|241018-Z-BX831-1009
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|15.05 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, 169th Fighter Wing participates in a combat readiness inspection on flightline [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.