Members of the Chicopee JROTC pose for a group photo during a tour of the 104th Fighter Wing, October 18, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. Base tours give community members the opportunity to speak with Airmen and learn more about the 104FW mission.
(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 14:23
|Photo ID:
|8705589
|VIRIN:
|241018-Z-DY432-1237
|Resolution:
|1000x714
|Size:
|263.91 KB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts Chicopee JROTC, New England Air Museum, and Gardens of Wilbraham for base tour [Image 6 of 6], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.