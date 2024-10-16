104th Fighter Wing hosts Chicopee JROTC, New England Air Museum, and Gardens of Wilbraham for base tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Chicopee JROTC view a static F15C during a base tour of the 104th Fighter Wing, October 18, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Base tours give comunity members the opportunity to speak with Airmen and learn more about the 104FW mission.

(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)