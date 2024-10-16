Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Chicopee JROTC, New England Air Museum, and Gardens of Wilbraham for base tour [Image 3 of 6]

    104th Fighter Wing hosts Chicopee JROTC, New England Air Museum, and Gardens of Wilbraham for base tour

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Chicopee JROTC view a static F15C during a base tour of the 104th Fighter Wing, October 18, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Base tours give comunity members the opportunity to speak with Airmen and learn more about the 104FW mission.
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 14:23
    Photo ID: 8705586
    VIRIN: 241018-Z-DY432-1128
    Resolution: 1000x666
    Size: 245.21 KB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts Chicopee JROTC, New England Air Museum, and Gardens of Wilbraham for base tour [Image 6 of 6], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

