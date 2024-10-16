104th Fighter Wing hosts Chicopee JROTC, New England Air Museum, and Gardens of Wilbraham for base tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Claire 'Cold' Swanson, 104th Fighter Wing pilot, demonstrates various flight equipment during a base tour for the Chicopee JROTC, New England Air Museum, and Gardens of Wilbraham, October 18, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.

Base tours give community members the opportunity to speak with Airmen and learn more about the 104FW mission.

(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)