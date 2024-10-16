U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandie Apelado-Boyd, assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, prepares an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft to complete its functional check flight (FCF) at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 2, 2024. After being inoperable for four years due to a landing gear collapse, this aircraft completed an FCF, which is the final step in returning it to operational status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8704774
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-PO088-1050
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-15E Strike Eagle completes FCF flight [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.