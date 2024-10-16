F-15E Strike Eagle completes FCF flight

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Donald Root, assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, connects a communication cord to an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft after it completed its functional check flight (FCF) at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 2, 2024. After being inoperable for four years due to a landing gear collapse, this aircraft completed an FCF, which is the final step in returning it to operational status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8704773
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-PO088-1177
|Resolution:
|4434x2950
|Size:
|1016.97 KB
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
