F-15E Strike Eagle completes FCF flight

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandie Apelado-Boyd, left, assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron, and Lt. Col. Anthony O’Shea, assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron, prepare for an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft’s functional check flight (FCF) at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Oct. 2, 2024. After being inoperable for four years due to a landing gear collapse, this aircraft completed an FCF, which is the final step in returning it to operational status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)