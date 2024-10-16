DVs tour P8A Poseidon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, Japan (Oct., 18, 2024) Cmdr. Zach Sipes, top right, Executive Officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, the "Golden Swordsmen", leads Maj. Gen. Lena Persson Herlitz, bottom right, Swedish Member to the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission Maj. Gen. Ivo Burgener, top left, Head of Swiss Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission Delegation, and U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, 18th Wing Vice Commander, on a tour of a P-8A Poseidonat at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. VP-47 is currently deployed to Kadena AB, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes)