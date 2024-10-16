DVs tour P8A Poseidon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, Japan (Oct., 18, 2024) Maj. Gen. Lena Persson Herlitz, left, Swedish Member to the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission Maj. Gen. Ivo Burgener, right, Head of Swiss Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission Delegation, tour a P-8A Poseidonat at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. VP-47 is currently deployed to Kadena AB, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes)