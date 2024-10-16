DVs tour P8A Poseidon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, Japan (Oct., 18, 2024) Cmdr. Zach Sipes, left, Executive Officer, Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, the "Golden Swordsmen", Maj. Gen. Ivo Burgener, Head of Swiss Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission Delegation, Maj. Gen. Lena Persson Herlitz, Swedish Member to the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, and U.S. Air Force Col. Joshua Lundeby, 18th Wing Vice Commander, pose for a photo after a tour of a P-8A Poseidon assigned to VP-47 at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. VP-47 is currently deployed to Kadena AB, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes)