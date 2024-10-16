Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Clean Sweep: Barracks 360 Reset [Image 8 of 8]

    Operation Clean Sweep: Barracks 360 Reset

    MCI-W/MCBCP, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A U.S. Marine with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion scrapes spackle to patch drywall during Operation Clean Sweep at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Calif., Oct. 16, 2024. Operation Clean Sweep is a joint initiative between Marine Corps Installations West and I Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton to improve living conditions for Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres).

    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 20:59
    Camp Pendleton
    Operation Clean Sweep
    Navy
    Marines
    Joint Service
    Barracks 360 Reset

