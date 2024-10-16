A U.S. Marine with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion scrapes spackle to patch drywall during Operation Clean Sweep at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Calif., Oct. 16, 2024. Operation Clean Sweep is a joint initiative between Marine Corps Installations West and I Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton to improve living conditions for Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres).
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 20:59
|Photo ID:
|8703776
|VIRIN:
|241017-M-RY841-1114
|Resolution:
|7471x4983
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|MCI-W/MCBCP, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Clean Sweep: Barracks 360 Reset [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.