Operation Clean Sweep: Barracks 360 Reset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion scrapes spackle to patch drywall during Operation Clean Sweep at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Calif., Oct. 16, 2024. Operation Clean Sweep is a joint initiative between Marine Corps Installations West and I Marine Expeditionary Force at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton to improve living conditions for Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres).