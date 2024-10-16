Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Clean Sweep: Barracks 360 Reset [Image 6 of 8]

    Operation Clean Sweep: Barracks 360 Reset

    MCI-W/MCBCP, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A U.S. Marine with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and U.S. Navy Sailor with Construction Battalion, Maintenance Unit 303, work together during Operation Clean Sweep to load drywall onto a truck at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Calif., Oct. 16, 2024. U.S. Navy construction battalions are comprised of builders, construction electricians, construction mechanics, engineering aides, equipment operators, steelworkers, and utilities men, making them subject matter experts in every aspect of barracks improvement. Select Sailors with CBMU 303, have been strategically positioned to address and resolve barracks discrepancies throughout 27 different Areas at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton during the Barracks 360 Reset Initiative.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres).

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 21:01
    VIRIN: 241017-M-RY841-1072
    Location: MCI-W/MCBCP, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Operation Clean Sweep: Barracks 360 Reset [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jeslianne Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    Operation Clean Sweep
    Navy
    Marines
    Joint Service
    Barracks 360 Reset

