Operation Clean Sweep: Barracks 360 Reset

A U.S. Marine with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and U.S. Navy Sailor with Construction Battalion, Maintenance Unit 303, work together during Operation Clean Sweep to load drywall onto a truck at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Calif., Oct. 16, 2024. U.S. Navy construction battalions are comprised of builders, construction electricians, construction mechanics, engineering aides, equipment operators, steelworkers, and utilities men, making them subject matter experts in every aspect of barracks improvement. Select Sailors with CBMU 303, have been strategically positioned to address and resolve barracks discrepancies throughout 27 different Areas at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton during the Barracks 360 Reset Initiative.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres).