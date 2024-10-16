Operation Clean Sweep: Barracks 360 Reset

A U.S. Marine with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and a U.S. Navy Sailor with Construction Battalion, Maintenance Unit 303, work together during Operation Clean Sweep at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Calif., Oct. 16, 2024. U.S. Navy construction battalions are comprised of builders, construction electricians, construction mechanics, engineering aides, equipment operators, steelworkers, and utilities men, making them subject matter experts in every aspect of barracks improvement. Select Sailors with CBMU 303, have been strategically positioned to address and resolve barracks discrepancies throughout 27 different Areas at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton during the Barracks 360 Reset Initiative. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jeslianne A. Torres).
Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 21:00
Photo ID:
|8703775
VIRIN:
|241017-M-RY841-1105
Resolution:
|6586x4393
Size:
|1.15 MB
Location:
|MCI-W/MCBCP, CALIFORNIA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
