    Makin Island Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    Makin Island Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Capt. Andria Slough, the off going commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), reads her orders during the change of command ceremony on the flight deck while in-port at Naval Base San Diego, Oct. 17, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. Jose Arana relieved Slough to become Makin Island’s 12th commanding officer. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

    USS Makin Island Changes Command

