Makin Island Change of Command

The official party of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) change of command ceremony, salutes the national ensign on the flight deck while in-port at Naval Base San Diego, Oct. 17, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. Jose Arana relieved Capt. Andria Slough to become Makin Island’s 12th commanding officer. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)
10.16.2024
10.17.2024
|8703133
|241017-N-EI127-1099
|6437x4291
|952.54 KB
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
USS Makin Island Changes Command
