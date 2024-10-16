Makin Island Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Jose Arana, the incoming commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), reads his orders during the change of command ceremony on the flight deck while in-port at Naval Base San Diego, Oct. 17, 2024. During the ceremony, Arana relieved Capt. Andria Slough to become Makin Island’s 12th commanding officer. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)