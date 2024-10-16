Capt. Jose Arana, the incoming commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), reads his orders during the change of command ceremony on the flight deck while in-port at Naval Base San Diego, Oct. 17, 2024. During the ceremony, Arana relieved Capt. Andria Slough to become Makin Island’s 12th commanding officer. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 15:20
|Photo ID:
|8703131
|VIRIN:
|241017-N-EI127-1296
|Resolution:
|5564x3709
|Size:
|699.58 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Makin Island Changes Command
No keywords found.