Louisville District successfully outfits over 200 DoDEA Pre-K classrooms around the world

A teacher and some of her pre-k students enjoy lunch at Daegu Elementary in South Korea. The Louisville District equipped this classroom and more than 200 other classrooms around the globe with furniture and curriculum prior to the new 2024-2025 school year.
