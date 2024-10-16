The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District furniture team manages the install of a Universal Pre-Kindergarten classroom in Ankara, Turkey, Aug. 22, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 10:33
|Photo ID:
|8702179
|VIRIN:
|240822-A-A1409-1001
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|748.8 KB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Louisville District successfully outfits over 200 DoDEA Pre-K classrooms around the world [Image 4 of 4], by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Louisville District successfully outfits over 200 DoDEA Pre-K classrooms around the world
No keywords found.