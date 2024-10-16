Louisville District successfully outfits over 200 DoDEA Pre-K classrooms around the world

Courtesy Photo | A teacher and some of her pre-k students enjoy lunch at Daegu Elementary in South...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A teacher and some of her pre-k students enjoy lunch at Daegu Elementary in South Korea. The Louisville District equipped this classroom and more than 200 other classrooms around the globe with furniture and curriculum prior to the new 2024-2025 school year. see less | View Image Page

In support of the Department of Defense Education Activity’s new Universal Pre-Kindergarten Program, which provides early childhood education to military families worldwide, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District equipped more than 200 classrooms around the globe with furniture and curriculum prior to the new school year.



“The Louisville District outfitted 204 classrooms at 76 schools within 13 different countries between June and September of this year for DoDEA,” said Jared Korfhage, Louisville District program manager. “It was a significant undertaking, but our team, with help from our DoDEA partners, rose to the challenge and it’s something the Louisville District is proud to be a part of.”



DoDEA is a federally operated school system who is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educational programs on behalf of the Department of Defense. Earlier this year, they announced the implementation of Universal Prekindergarten in several locations for school year 2024-2025. The Louisville District team worked closely with DoDEA and their schools to provide outfitting support to implement the furnishing of Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment (FF&E) and curriculum items for all their UPK classrooms in 76 elementary schools that would help advance DoDEA’s fundamental Pre-Kindergarten platform.



"The successful implementation of Universal Pre-Kindergarten in 76 locations for the 2024-2025 school year stands as a shining example of teamwork and dedication,” said Yvette Blake, Chief of DoDEA Logistics Supply Policy Asset Management Branch. “The DoDEA Logistics Supply Policy Asset Management Branch and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District worked hand in hand to meet the ambitious goals of this critical initiative. Like a dynamic duo, the two entities complemented each other's strengths—Together they took charge of equipping each school with essential furniture and curriculum materials, while providing logistical and infrastructural expertise to ensure timely and efficient delivery. This partnership required constant communication, problem-solving, and coordination to overcome challenges and meet deadlines. Together, they ensured that the first phase of UPK’s rollout was a resounding success, setting the stage for equitable access to early education for all eligible four-year-olds. The combined efforts of these teams have truly paved the way for a brighter future for DoDEA's youngest learners."



This UPK initiative marks the first phase of a comprehensive three-phase plan to enhance early childhood education within the DoDEA school system. While select schools within DoDEA have previously offered the Sure Start Program and part-time pre-kindergarten to eligible families, this marks the first time DoDEA would have a Pre-K program open in all primary schools.



“The project discussions started in April 2023 with DoDEA Logistics and Education. We received funding to award three supply contracts—one for each DoDEA region: Americas, Europe and Pacific—to ensure coverage for all schools and their various locations,” Korfhage said. “Each UPK classroom received an identical set of furniture and curriculum items, along with a designated set of outdoor furniture for each school. The contracts also included shipping and installation for every classroom set. We had to complete all of this by the time teachers returned in August/September 2024.”



To meet the ambitious timeline, careful coordination and teamwork were essential.



“Our goal was to ensure that all furniture and curriculum installations were completed by the time Pre-K teachers returned from summer break, which varies by DoDEA region,” Korfhage said. “The final installation was successfully completed Sept. 6. Out of 76 locations, only three experienced delayed UPK openings, and those delays were due to shipping issues beyond the control of the government or contractor.”



The Louisville District outfitting team had not taken on a task like this before. The scale of the project, combined with the challenges posed by integrating curriculum items, set it apart from previous projects.

“The entire project was very unique,” Korfhage said. “While we were already familiar with procuring furniture for typical DoDEA schools, the curriculum aspect presented new challenges. We had never procured curriculum items for DoDEA before, so we had to dedicate additional time to ensure that they received the quality and standards they expected.”



However, no project is without its obstacles, and this one was no exception. The team overcame several unexpected difficulties throughout the process.



“There were several challenges, but the biggest one had to be the logistics. Items were being procured from vendors across the U.S., consolidated at a warehouse on the coast and then loaded into freight containers for shipment to various locations all over the world,” Korfhage said. “While we anticipated some shipping difficulties, given our experience with international logistics from previous DoDEA outfitting projects, we could never have fully prepared for the hurdles we encountered this summer—ranging from a UPK container being dropped at a port to a typhoon, hurricane and labor strike.”



In the face of these challenges, communication was key for the team’s success.



“The team maintained constant communication, even when team members were in different countries and time zones,” Korfhage said. “This was especially crucial during June and July when the majority of the shipping and installations took place. We had to train others to come in to help and with everything going on all at once, new challenges, questions, and issues emerged daily, so it was essential for everyone to stay connected to effectively manage and overcome these obstacles. Whether the news was positive or negative, we made it a priority to share and address immediately.”



USACE and DoDEA have a long-standing partnership. USACE has been serving as DoDEA’s construction contracting agent, and since 2014, the Louisville District has overseen contract execution and furniture delivery.



“The USACE and DoDEA partnerships were vast and broad. Headquarters leadership from both organizations directed expansive, weekly communications to such a degree that we could have detailed progress discussions with anyone at any time,” said Colleen Crum, Louisville District project manager. “Mr. Robert Brady, DoDEA’s Chief Operating Officer, in his personal thank you to each outfitting team member, remarked how Louisville District Commander Col. Reyn Mann’s continued ‘no-fail mission’ declarations allowed us to pivot around ‘significant obstacles beyond our control,’ observing USACE ‘postured DoDEA for success.’”



Team members from DoDEA included Yvette Blake, Nina Moten, Anthony Pope, Joshua Noble and Michelle Alexander. Alongside Korfhage and Crum, USACE’s project delivery team also included Contracting Specialist Rachael McClellan. Additionally, to manage the numerous locations within the tight timeframe, several additional USACE team members from various offices stepped in to assist with installation punch list inspections.



“We are proud to work with DoDEA, and the success of the 24-25 UPK project just goes to show the power of teamwork, dedication and collaboration. There was a great deal of uncertainty as we embarked on this project, but from day one, the entire team remained committed to meeting our mission requirements,” Korfhage said. “After one of the most challenging summers I’ve ever encountered, I’m proud to say: mission accomplished!”