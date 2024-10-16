Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2024 Contemporary Military Forum Our Army Profession [Image 9 of 10]

    AUSA 2024 Contemporary Military Forum Our Army Profession

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Leroy Council 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Ms. Corie Weathers, Military Morale and Leadership Clinical Advisor addresses the audience during AUSA Contemporary Military Forum “Our Army Profession” at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Oct. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 10:18
    Photo ID: 8702167
    VIRIN: 241016-A-NZ457-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.17 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    AUSA2024

