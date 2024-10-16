Ms. Corie Weathers, Military Morale and Leadership Clinical Advisor addresses the audience during AUSA Contemporary Military Forum “Our Army Profession” at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Oct. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Leroy Council)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 10:18
|Photo ID:
|8702166
|VIRIN:
|241016-A-NZ457-1008
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.06 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA 2024 Contemporary Military Forum Our Army Profession [Image 10 of 10], by Leroy Council, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.