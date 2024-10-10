Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General visits Swannanoa, NC [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General visits Swannanoa, NC

    SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen Jason Kelly (third from left) and USACE Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan (second from right) speak with Swannanoa Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Larry Pierson in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 16, 2024.

    U.S. Army, reserve and North Carolina National Guard Soldiers, along with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers emergency responders and local agencies are working together to assist residents of North Carolina recover from devastating floods caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 06:35
    Photo ID: 8701950
    VIRIN: 241016-A-PA223-1020
    Resolution: 1600x2000
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General visits Swannanoa, NC [Image 4 of 4], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General visits NC National Guard TOC
    USACE Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General visits NC National Guard TOC
    USACE Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General visits Swannanoa, NC
    USACE Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General visits Swannanoa, NC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    emergency operations
    Helene24
    heleneUSACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download