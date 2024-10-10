USACE Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General visits Swannanoa, NC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen Jason Kelly (third from left) and USACE Wilmington District Commander Col. Brad Morgan (second from right) speak with Swannanoa Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Larry Pierson in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 16, 2024.



U.S. Army, reserve and North Carolina National Guard Soldiers, along with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers emergency responders and local agencies are working together to assist residents of North Carolina recover from devastating floods caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)