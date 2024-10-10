USACE Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General visits Swannanoa, NC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen Jason Kelly (third from left) visits the Soldiers with Task Force Castle and the deputy fire chief at Swannanoa Volunteer Fire Department in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 16, 2024.



U.S. Army, reserve and North Carolina National Guard Soldiers, along with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers emergency responders and local agencies are working together to assist residents of North Carolina recover from devastating floods caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)