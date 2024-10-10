USACE Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General visits NC National Guard TOC

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works and Emergency Operations Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen Jason Kelly (right) visits the North Carolina National Guard tactical operations center in Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 16, 2024.
U.S. Army, reserve and North Carolina National Guard Soldiers, along with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers emergency responders are working together to assist residents of North Carolina recover from devastating floods caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)
