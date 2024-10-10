Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Alexander Daly [Image 2 of 2]

    Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Alexander Daly

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Daly, 374th Maintenance Group maintenance operations center controller, poses for a Samurai Spotlight photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2024. Recently, Daly stepped up to fill an NCO role when a short notice medical TDY impacted his shift’s manning. During that time, he oversaw daily tasks and ensured the accuracy and timeliness of all slides and communications sent out across the wing while simultaneously training a new Airman assigned to the MOC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

