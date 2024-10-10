Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Alexander Daly

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Daly, 374th Maintenance Group maintenance operations center controller, poses for a Samurai Spotlight photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2024. Recently, Daly stepped up to fill an NCO role when a short notice medical TDY impacted his shift’s manning. During that time, he oversaw daily tasks and ensured the accuracy and timeliness of all slides and communications sent out across the wing while simultaneously training a new Airman assigned to the MOC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 01:03
|Photo ID:
|8701767
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-SL055-1012
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
