Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Alexander Daly [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Alexander Daly

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 374th Airlift Wing pose for a photo during a Samurai Spotlight ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2024. As a maintenance operations center controller, Senior Airman Alexander Daly executes maintenance C2 duties that support a group of 652 personnel and 21 aircraft. Additionally he monitors operations, coordinates generation and maintenance, and carries out emergency plans among 14 wing agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 01:03
    Photo ID: 8701766
    VIRIN: 240917-F-SL055-1009
    Resolution: 6241x3881
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Alexander Daly [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Alexander Daly
    Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Alexander Daly

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    374th Airlift Wing
    samurai spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download