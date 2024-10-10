Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Alexander Daly

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 374th Airlift Wing pose for a photo during a Samurai Spotlight ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2024. As a maintenance operations center controller, Senior Airman Alexander Daly executes maintenance C2 duties that support a group of 652 personnel and 21 aircraft. Additionally he monitors operations, coordinates generation and maintenance, and carries out emergency plans among 14 wing agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey