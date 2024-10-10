Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Kaylee Exum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaylee Exum, 374th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency services medical technician, poses for a Samurai Spotlight photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2024. Exum recently took on an NCO role overseeing the daily operations of five staff members and managing 1.8K patient encounters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)