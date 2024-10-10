Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Kaylee Exum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, Senior Airman Kaylee Exum, 374th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency services medical technician, and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Coleman, 374th Communications Squadron senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo during a Samurai Spotlight ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2024. As an emergency services medical technician, Exum provides care at the 374th Medical Group urgent care clinic, assessing and treating a wide range of acute medical conditions, from injuries to illnesses. She is also an embedded medic at the firehouse where she is a first responder to all emergency medical calls, delivering care on-site and during transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)