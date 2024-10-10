Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Kaylee Exum [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Kaylee Exum

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cochran, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, Senior Airman Kaylee Exum, 374th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency services medical technician, and Chief Master Sgt. Paul Coleman, 374th Communications Squadron senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo during a Samurai Spotlight ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 23, 2024. As an emergency services medical technician, Exum provides care at the 374th Medical Group urgent care clinic, assessing and treating a wide range of acute medical conditions, from injuries to illnesses. She is also an embedded medic at the firehouse where she is a first responder to all emergency medical calls, delivering care on-site and during transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 01:03
    Photo ID: 8701764
    VIRIN: 240923-F-SL055-1008
    Resolution: 7217x4811
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Kaylee Exum [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Kaylee Exum
    Samurai Spotlight: Senior Airman Kaylee Exum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    374th Airlift Wing
    samurai spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download