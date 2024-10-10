Torii Station leadership participates in Naha Giant Tug-of-War

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Uezu Jinkichi, vice president of the Naha Giant Tug-of-War preservation committee, U.S. Army Col. Torrance Cleveland, 10th Support Group commander and Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa commander, pose in front of the rope connecting log during the Naha Giant Tug-of-War, in Naha City, Okinawa, on Oct. 13. They wore the traditional costume, Mumu nuchi-Hantaa, for the event.