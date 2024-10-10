Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Torii Station leadership participates in Naha Giant Tug-of-War [Image 2 of 3]

    Torii Station leadership participates in Naha Giant Tug-of-War

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Uezu Jinkichi, vice president of the Naha Giant Tug-of-War preservation committee, U.S. Army Col. Torrance Cleveland, 10th Support Group commander and Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa commander, pose in front of the rope connecting log during the Naha Giant Tug-of-War, in Naha City, Okinawa, on Oct. 13. They wore the traditional costume, Mumu nuchi-Hantaa, for the event.

