Torii Station leadership participates in Naha Giant Tug-of-War

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Torrance Cleveland, 10th Support Group commander and Lt. Col. Rachel Bowers, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa commander, pose with a piece of rope for good luck, following the Naha Giant Tug-of-War, in Naha City, Okinawa, on Oct. 13.