Torii Station leadership participates in Naha Giant Tug-of-War

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa and 10th Support Group leadership participated in the annual Naha Giant Tug-of-War in Naha City, Okinawa, on Oct. 13.



The tug-of-war is one of the largest cultural event in Okinawa with roots in a centuries’ old local custom when ceremonial events were held to pray for rain and prosperity.



This year’s event had more 280,000 participants and spectators.



Participants of all ages and backgrounds are divided into two teams, representing the east and the west sides of the city. Together, they chant ‘Haaiya’ as they work side-by-side, striving for victory.



A key feature of the festivities is the Parade of Flags, or “Hata Gashi-Rai,” which includes performances by karate experts and traditional dancers. Representing each district, the parade carries 14 flags, each bearing unique designs and colors that symbolize the spirit of the district.