MCAS Iwakuni holds U.S. Japan Soccer Tournament

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Coby, a financial management resource analyst with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, a native of California, watches his teammates compete during a U.S. Japan soccer tournament at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services Intramural Sports hosted a U.S. Japan soccer tournament with local teams from MCAS Iwakuni, the surrounding areas and Okinawa, made up of active duty service members, members of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Master Labor Contract employees. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)