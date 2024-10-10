MCAS Iwakuni holds U.S. Japan Soccer Tournament

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mark Govea, an avionics officer with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121, a native of California, watches his teammates compete during a U.S. Japan soccer tournament at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services Intramural Sports hosted a U.S. Japan soccer tournament with local teams from MCAS Iwakuni, the surrounding areas and Okinawa, made up of active duty service members, members of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Master Labor Contract employees. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson)