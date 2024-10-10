MCAS Iwakuni holds U.S. Japan Soccer Tournament

Members of Fuego Football Club from Okinawa watch their teammates from the bench during a U.S. Japan soccer tournament at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services Intramural Sports hosted a U.S. Japan soccer tournament with local teams from MCAS Iwakuni, the surrounding areas and Okinawa, made up of active duty service members, members of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Master Labor Contract employees. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)
|09.28.2024
|10.16.2024 21:48
|8701640
|240928-M-DL962-1550
|6298x4199
|2.81 MB
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|1
|0
