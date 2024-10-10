Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni holds U.S. Japan Soccer Tournament [Image 15 of 17]

    MCAS Iwakuni holds U.S. Japan Soccer Tournament

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Members of Fuego Football Club from Okinawa watch their teammates from the bench during a U.S. Japan soccer tournament at the Atago Sports Complex in Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 28, 2024. Marine Corps Community Services Intramural Sports hosted a U.S. Japan soccer tournament with local teams from MCAS Iwakuni, the surrounding areas and Okinawa, made up of active duty service members, members of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Master Labor Contract employees. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni holds U.S. Japan Soccer Tournament [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

