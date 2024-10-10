Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUSA 2024 Concession Floor [Image 9 of 9]

    AUSA 2024 Concession Floor

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Aaron Messinger from Boston Dynamics teleoperates “Spot,” a quadruped agile mobile robot simulating operating in a tactical environment during the Association of the U.S. Army’s 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. This year’s AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition theme is “Transforming for a Complex World,” focusing on Army modernization and restructuring efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 15:38
    Photo ID: 8701114
    VIRIN: 241015-A-AJ780-1009
    Resolution: 5504x3662
    Size: 14.75 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Robot
    K-9
    dog
    Boston Dynamics
    AUSA2024
    quadruped agile mobile robot

