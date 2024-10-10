Aaron Messinger from Boston Dynamics teleoperates “Spot,” a quadruped agile mobile robot simulating operating in a tactical environment during the Association of the U.S. Army’s 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. This year’s AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition theme is “Transforming for a Complex World,” focusing on Army modernization and restructuring efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8701111
|VIRIN:
|241015-A-AJ780-1006
|Resolution:
|3713x5198
|Size:
|13.73 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUSA 2024 Concession Floor [Image 9 of 9], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.