AUSA 2024 Concession Floor

Aaron Messinger from Boston Dynamics teleoperates “Spot,” a quadruped agile mobile robot simulating operating in a tactical environment during the Association of the U.S. Army’s 2024 Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. This year’s AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition theme is “Transforming for a Complex World,” focusing on Army modernization and restructuring efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)