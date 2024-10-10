Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Sergeants Symposium - Incirlik [Image 5 of 5]

    First Sergeants Symposium - Incirlik

    TURKEY

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, pose for a photo during a first sergeant’s symposium, Oct. 10, 2024. First sergeants, also known as the “First Shirts”, advise commanders on the readiness, health, morale, welfare and quality of life of Airmen and families to ensure a mission-ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Incirlik hosts First Sergeants Symposium to prepare future leaders

