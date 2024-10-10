First Sergeants Symposium - Incirlik

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, pose for a photo during a first sergeant’s symposium, Oct. 10, 2024. First sergeants, also known as the “First Shirts”, advise commanders on the readiness, health, morale, welfare and quality of life of Airmen and families to ensure a mission-ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)