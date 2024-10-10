U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jessica Pendergraph, 39th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, presents potential domestic abuse scenarios during a first sergeant’s symposium, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 8, 2024. First Sergeants are accountable to respond to the needs of Airmen 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and may at times, be required to work long and irregular hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 03:14
|Photo ID:
|8699947
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-BS488-1031
|Resolution:
|7879x5253
|Size:
|14.72 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, First Sergeants Symposium - Incirlik [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Incirlik hosts First Sergeants Symposium to prepare future leaders
No keywords found.