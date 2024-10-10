First Sergeants Symposium - Incirlik

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jessica Pendergraph, 39th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, presents potential domestic abuse scenarios during a first sergeant’s symposium, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 8, 2024. First Sergeants are accountable to respond to the needs of Airmen 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and may at times, be required to work long and irregular hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)