First Sergeants Symposium - Incirlik

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Yusef Saad, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, addresses graduates of a first sergeant’s symposium, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 10, 2024. First Sergeants are accountable to respond to the needs of Airmen 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and may at times, be required to work long and irregular hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)