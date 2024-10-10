Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Sergeants Symposium - Incirlik [Image 4 of 5]

    First Sergeants Symposium - Incirlik

    TURKEY

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Yusef Saad, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, addresses graduates of a first sergeant’s symposium, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 10, 2024. First Sergeants are accountable to respond to the needs of Airmen 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and may at times, be required to work long and irregular hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Incirlik hosts First Sergeants Symposium to prepare future leaders

