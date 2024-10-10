Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Korean War Veterans Memorial (Wreath-Laying Ceremony) [Image 2 of 7]

    Korean War Veterans Memorial (Wreath-Laying Ceremony)

    WASHINGTON DC, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Eighth Army commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, joined former Eighth Army and U.S. Forces Korea commanders to render their respects while participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. The wreath-laying ceremony is done to honor all veterans who served in the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Eric Kestner)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 00:10
    Photo ID: 8699804
    VIRIN: 241015-A-CG814-2033
    Resolution: 6439x4293
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON DC, VIRGINIA, US
    8th Army
    US Army
    Wreath-Laying Ceremony
    Washington DC
    Korean War Veterans Memorial

