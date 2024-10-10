Eighth Army leaders honor Korean War veterans in D.C.

Photo By Sgt. Eric Kestner | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Eighth Army commanding general, and Command...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Eric Kestner | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Eighth Army commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, joined former Eighth Army and U.S. Forces Korea commanders to render their respects while participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. The wreath-laying ceremony is done to honor all veterans who served in the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Eric Kestner) see less | View Image Page

Eighth Army leaders, led by Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, senior enlisted advisor, participated in the Korean War Veterans Memorial wreath-laying ceremony in Washington D.C., Oct. 15, 2024.



The annual ceremony took place at the Korean War Veterans Memorial and honors the sacrifices of the men and women who served in the Korean War.



The event was attended by former U.S. Forces Korea and Eighth Army commanders, veterans and their families.



The wreath-laying is a time-honored tradition that reflects the iron-clad alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States.



Established in 1944 during World War II, Eighth Army has a storied history, playing a pivotal role in major conflicts, including the Korean War.



During the Korean War, Eighth Army led U.S. and United Nations forces in defending South Korea against North Korean and Chinese forces. Eighth Army was instrumental in the successful amphibious landing at Incheon in 1950, which shifted the momentum of the war. For three years, Eighth Army fought in some of the most challenging conditions in modern warfare, helping to secure South Korea’s freedom.



The signing of the armistice in 1953 ended active fighting, but Eighth Army has remained stationed on the Korean Peninsula to maintain peace and security.



Today, Eighth Army continues to serve as a vital element of United States Forces Korea, helping to ensure stability in the region and strengthening the enduring alliance between the U.S. and South Korea. Its mission has evolved over the decades, from combat operations during the Korean War to a peacetime role focused on deterrence, readiness, and joint defense efforts alongside South Korean forces.



Eighth Army remains the Army’s only active field army overseas with a fighting force of more than 36,000 Active, National Guard and Reserve Soldiers throughout the peninsula.



The ceremony not only pays tribute to veterans but also connects current and former service members while highlighting the partnership between the Republic of Korea and the U.S. It serves as an opportunity to educate the public on the significance of the Korean War and Eighth Army’s ongoing role in maintaining security on the peninsula, defending two nations.



The wreath-laying ceremony reinforces the ties between South Korea and the U.S., ensuring the legacy of the Korean War and Eighth Army’s contributions endure for future generations.