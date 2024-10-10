Korean War Veterans Memorial (Wreath-Laying Ceremony)

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Eighth Army commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, joined former Eighth Army and U.S. Forces Korea commanders to render their respects while participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. The wreath-laying ceremony is done to honor all veterans who served in the Korean War. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Eric Kestner)
Eighth Army leaders honor Korean War veterans in D.C.
