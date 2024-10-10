Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts the assumption of responsibility ceremony for the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus will serve as the 30th CNGB and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Nordhaus succeeds Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, who retired in August. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2024 22:09
|Photo ID:
|8699719
|VIRIN:
|241015-Z-EP075-2032
|Resolution:
|4089x3238
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Gen. Nordhaus assumes role of chief, National Guard Bureau [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.