    Air Force Gen. Nordhaus assumes role of chief, National Guard Bureau [Image 4 of 9]

    Air Force Gen. Nordhaus assumes role of chief, National Guard Bureau

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts the assumption of responsibility ceremony for the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus will serve as the 30th CNGB and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
    Nordhaus succeeds Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, who retired in August. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    This work, Air Force Gen. Nordhaus assumes role of chief, National Guard Bureau [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Elizabeth Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

