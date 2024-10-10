Air Force Gen. Nordhaus assumes role of chief, National Guard Bureau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Adm. Christopher Grady, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosts the assumption of responsibility ceremony for the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus will serve as the 30th CNGB and a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Nordhaus succeeds Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, who retired in August. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)