Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Hamilton 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Five. Phyllis J. Wilson, President of Military Women's Memorial, Senior Fellow, Association of the United States Army introduces panel members to the audience during the AUSA Transforming Warfighting Readiness forum at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Derek Hamilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 21:21
    Photo ID: 8699688
    VIRIN: 241015-A-KH850-1030
    Resolution: 5655x3426
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Derek Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines
    2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines
    2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines
    2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines
    2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines
    2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines
    2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines
    2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines
    2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines
    2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines
    2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AUSA2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download