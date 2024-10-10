2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Five. Phyllis J. Wilson, President of Military Women's Memorial, Senior Fellow, Association of the United States Army introduces panel members to the audience during the AUSA Transforming Warfighting Readiness forum at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Derek Hamilton)