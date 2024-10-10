2024 AUSA Contemporary Military Forum: Transforming Warfighting Readines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, Commanding General United States Army Forces Command, Dr. Frederick W. Kagan, Senior Fellow and Director, Critical Threats Project American Enterprise Institute, Maj. Gen. Brett G. Sylvia, Commanding General, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) United States Army answers questions from audience members during the AUSA Transforming Warfighting Readiness forum at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Oct. 15, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Derek Hamilton)