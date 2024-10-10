Retention NCO Receives Coin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Matthew S. Stratton, career counselor, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, displays the coin of excellence he received from Major Gen. Eric P. Shirley, the unit’s commanding general, for exceeding the 1TSC fiscal year 2024 retention mission, Fort Knox, Kentucky, Oct. 9, 2024.